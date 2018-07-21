WWE News: WWE honored with a highly prestigious award

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 915 // 21 Jul 2018, 12:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE's top stars were in attendance at this highly prestigious event

What's the story?

WWE was recognized and felicitated for its humanitarian efforts and for using the power of sports to make a difference at the fourth annual ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards Dinner, this past Tuesday evening. Roman Reigns, Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair were in attendance to collect the League Humanitarian Leadership Award.

Honored to accept the @ESPN Humanitarian League Award on behalf of @WWE. In every city and in every country we’re blessed with the opportunity to put smiles on faces. pic.twitter.com/bx2B6Q7QRT — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 18, 2018

Also at the awards function was Roman Reigns' daughter, Joelle. Congratulations to WWE from all of us at Sportskeeda!

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates

In case you didn't know...

In addition to putting on a fantastic display of sports entertainment every week, WWE also prides itself on the amount of charity and community development work it does. Almost every top superstar uses his/her position to make a positive difference to society.

The heart of the matter

WWE made an official announcement with regard to the award on its official website:

LOS ANGELES – WWE was honored Tuesday with the League Humanitarian Leadership Award at the fourth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards, presented by ESPN and sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The prestigious award was accepted by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns. John Cena was also named a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award as part of ESPN's annual Humanitarian Awards.

While John Cena was nominated for the prestigious award, he lost out to Kevin Durant and the NBA's Golden State Warriors. WWE also elaborated upon why they were the recipients of this fantastic award:

WWE helps to address and provide support on important social issues worldwide, including diversity and inclusion, education, military and bringing hope to critically ill children. In 2017 alone, WWE generated 3.1 billion impressions, held 237 events in the community and donated more than $25 million in media value to its community partners.

What's next?

WWE has been dedicated towards community development for a while. I think that they will continue to make strides in this realm for a long time. They will continue to make us proud to be wrestling fans, even when the men and women of the company aren't necessarily inside the ring.

Send your congratulations to WWE in the comments below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com