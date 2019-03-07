×
WWE News: WWE hype injured Superstar's return ahead of WrestleMania (Video)

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.90K   //    07 Mar 2019, 00:10 IST

Another injured WWE Superstar could be back soon
Another injured WWE Superstar could be back soon

What's the story?

With WWE WrestleMania season around the corner, it's good to see a number of WWE Superstars returning to the ring from injury. Two Superstars who both recently returned on WWE SmackDown Live were former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Matt Hardy. It now looks like another injured Superstar could be headed back to action before WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

One half of the Fashion Police, Fandango, has been out injured since undergoing shoulder surgery in mid-2018. At the time, Fandango had said that he would be out for around 6 months and by that timeline, he should be good to go now.

Despite Fandango and Tyler Breeze often failing to get big matches, they got over with the WWE Universe with the Fashion Files before Fandango went down injured. It will be interesting to see if WWE bring back the Fashion Files after his return.

The heart of the matter

Fandango is on the road to full fitness and should be back in a WWE ring soon. WWE recently posted the following video of Fandango training ahead of his in-ring return. You can check out the full video posted by WWE below:

In the video, Fandango described what he did during his time out and went on to talk about his step by step road to recovery. He added that there was no replicating the feeling you got inside the ring and added that he realized how much he missed being on the road and performing.

What's next?

Fandango looks in great shape ahead of his WWE return. As a fan of the Fashion Files, I really hope that WWE finally give them the chance to shine as something more than a comedy duo. Fandango should be back in action before WrestleMania.

