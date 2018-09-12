WWE News: WWE icon's daughter begins training

The daughter of WWE icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has begun training at the WWE performance center, according to current SmackDown Live superstar Zelina Vega.

Simone Johnson was born in August 2001, to Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia.

In November of last year, Simone said how she was deeply interested in joining pro wrestling, describing it as "a sport that is unlike anything else in the world."

Her father has said he supports her choice and believes she will be a champion in the WWE.

In January this year, Simone became the first Ambassador for the Golden Globes awards.

On an episode of Lilian Garcia's podcast, 'Chasing Glory' Vega said how she has been working closely with the Great One's daughter at the performance center.

Vega said how Simone told her she wanted to become a wrestler, after seeing her on RAW, where she played former Divas Champion AJ Lee in the filming of the Rock's upcoming film, 'Fighting with my Family'.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet that Simone has been training at the WWE PC for the past few months, in a part-time role.

Due to her still being in high school, her studies have obviously factored into her training schedule.

Simone is expected to continue her training at the performance center and will increase her schedule there once she finishes her studies.

Fighting With My Family is an upcoming Film4 produced film, detailing the life and career of former Divas Champion and current SmackDown Live General Manager, Paige.

The film is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2019, with The Rock serving as a producer, but also in an on-screen role as himself.