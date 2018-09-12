Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: WWE icon's daughter begins training

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
524   //    12 Sep 2018, 13:17 IST

In November of last year, Simone said how she was deeply interested in joining pro wrestling
In November of last year, Simone said how she was deeply interested in joining pro wrestling

What's the story?

The daughter of WWE icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has begun training at the WWE performance center, according to current SmackDown Live superstar Zelina Vega.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know

Simone Johnson was born in August 2001, to Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia.

In November of last year, Simone said how she was deeply interested in joining pro wrestling, describing it as "a sport that is unlike anything else in the world."

Her father has said he supports her choice and believes she will be a champion in the WWE.

In January this year, Simone became the first Ambassador for the Golden Globes awards.

The heart of the matter

On an episode of Lilian Garcia's podcast, 'Chasing Glory' Vega said how she has been working closely with the Great One's daughter at the performance center.

Vega said how Simone told her she wanted to become a wrestler, after seeing her on RAW, where she played former Divas Champion AJ Lee in the filming of the Rock's upcoming film, 'Fighting with my Family'.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet that Simone has been training at the WWE PC for the past few months, in a part-time role.

Due to her still being in high school, her studies have obviously factored into her training schedule.

What's next?

Simone is expected to continue her training at the performance center and will increase her schedule there once she finishes her studies.

Fighting With My Family is an upcoming Film4 produced film, detailing the life and career of former Divas Champion and current SmackDown Live General Manager, Paige.

The film is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2019, with The Rock serving as a producer, but also in an on-screen role as himself.



Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Rock Leisure Reading
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, playing games and eating with friends.
WWE News: The Rock's Daughter Has Started Training At...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Rock believes that his daughter will be a...
RELATED STORY
SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week (2nd September, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting update emerges on Nia Jax
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy teases retirement
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Which WWE superstar inspired Big Show's...
RELATED STORY
5 of The Rock's Greatest WWE matches
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
11 WWE Rumors That Should Come True
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstar Who Absolutely Couldn't Stand Each Other
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us