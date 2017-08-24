WWE News: WWE introduces their first female referee Jessika Carr

WWE introduces their first female referee.

Jessika Carr will officiate at the Mae Young Classic Tournament

What’s the story?

WWE posted a video on Twitter introducing their first female referee, Jessika Carr. The Tweet also noted that Carr will be part of the Mae Young Classic Tournament. You can see the video below.

In case you didn't know…

Jessika Carr is a former professional wrestler who performed under the name Kennadi Brink. WWE had signed her a few months back to use as a referee and she even officiated a few NXT House shows back in June. Her non-televised debut happened in a match between Lars Sullivan and Kishan Raftaar in June. The Baltimore Native was trained under the Dudley Boys and Gillberg.

The heart of the matter

Jessika shares the story of her journey in the video. She mentioned that she started wrestling back in 2009.

After finishing college, Jessika enrolled in the Team 3D Academy which helped her improve as a professional wrestler.

She got an NWA Scholarship before earning herself a WWE tryout earlier this year. William Regal then offered her the refereeing role in the company, which she accepted. She concluded by saying that she wants to make her parents proud.

What’s next?

Jessika is expected to be part of the Mae Young Classic tournament. The tournament will feature 32 women performers from around the world.

It was taped back on July 13 and 14 and the final is scheduled to take place on September 12, 2017. The tournament boasts some notable names like Candice LeRae, Kay Lee Ray, Marti Belle, Kairi Sane(formerly Kairi Hojo), Santana Garrett, Serena Debb, Shayna Baszler and more.

Author’s take

The news about WWE’s first female referee had come out earlier itself. But it was a nice touch from WWE’s side to give Jessika the limelight and produce a video exclusively for her.

The fans that were not aware of her story will be able to connect easily thanks to this introduction. The involvement of Jessika in the Mae Young Classic Tournament will also be something new.

