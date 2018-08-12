WWE News: WWE issues a statement on Randy Orton incident

Randy Orton's latest run with the WWE could be in jeopardy if the latest allegations are true

What's the story?

Randy Orton came back to WWE TV recently to begin a feud with former United States Champion Jeff Hardy.

Orton had been off TV for two months after a medial meniscus tear forced him to undergo surgery.

Prior to his surgery, Orton had started a feud with Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship, and looked to continue it by turning heel, taking out the Charismatic Enigma after he lost his title to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules.

However, that story may be put on the shelves soon, as the WWE is currently investigating a matter regarding Orton and a former writer.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, an old episode of the MLW Podcast has surfaced, thanks to Reddit user CarterVoorhes31, who transcribed a part of the episode.

On the 49th episode, which was released back in 2012, former WWE writer Court Bauer explained how former WWE Champion Randy Orton would often expose himself to new writers.

The heart of the matter

According to Bauer, the Viper would come into the room, put his hands down his pants and pull out his genitalia, then say "I'm Randy Orton, shake my hand." Apparently, Orton would threaten to go to Vince or Stephanie McMahon if the newest writer didn't shake his hand. "You don't want to shake my hand? You're big leaguing me? That's ****ed up, man. Should I tell Vince and Steph you won't shake Randy Orton's hand?"

Bauer went onto say that he was only spared from this embarrassing situation because Stephanie McMahon walked into the room before Orton could force him to shake his hand. Bauer also said that this was something Orton did during his (Bauer's) entire time with the company.

WrestlinNews.co reached out to the WWE about these incidents and accusations. They simply responded by saying "WWE is looking into the matter."

What's next?

The WWE takes allegations like these very seriously, and will probably limit Orton's TV time until the situation is dealt with. What this means for the Viper is unknown.

Recently, it was revealed that Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy had been advertised for Hell In A Cell, but if the WWE's investigation digs up more of these incidents, Hardy will more than likely have to find a new opponent.

What are your thoughts on these allegations? Sound off in the comments!