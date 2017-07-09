WWE News: WWE Legend Alundra Blayze to be part of Mae Young Classic

The WWE legend is returning for a role in WWE after 22 years.

by Rohit Nath News 09 Jul 2017, 18:15 IST

The Mae Young Classic is set to feature the World’s top female wrestlers

What’s the story?

WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze announced on Instagram that she will be involved in the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament.

In case you didn’t know...

Alundra Blayze was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2015. She was known as Madusa more famously in her heyday, infamous for throwing the WWF Women’s Championship belt into the dustbin on live WCW television. She was blacklisted from WWE, and the incident was reportedly the seeds for the Montreal Screwjob.

She’s now however on good terms with WWE, acknowledged as one of the legends of women’s wrestling. Another WWE Hall Of Famer, Lita, will be doing commentary alongside Good Ol’ JR Jim Ross for the tournament.

The heart of the matter

Alundra took to Instagram to announce that she will be involved in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament:

News Flash!! Very excited to share with you that I will be helping and involved with the #maeyoungclassic Stay tuned for details @wwe #exciting times very honored A post shared by Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@madusa_rocks) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

It’s not known as of now what her role will be in the tournament, but she most likely will be there for the trophy presentation. It’ll be the first time that she’s returning to WWE for a role in 22 years.

Blayze is considered a huge pioneer in women’s wrestling and an important part of WWE history. Her contributions should be heavily highlighted in the tournament. It’s possible that she could have a big backstage producer’s role for the event as well.

What’s next?

The Mae Young Classic begins this month on July 13th and 14th, so it should be exciting to see what the WWE legend’s role is in the tournament.

Author’s Take

When we think of pioneers of women’s wrestling in WWE and worldwide, Madusa/Alundra is a huge name that can’t be overlooked. Having her on the team to help out with the Mae Young Classic is a great move by WWE, and she can work directly with the young, fresh and hungry talent and help bring the best out of them.

