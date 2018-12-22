WWE News: WWE legend believes Becky Lynch could be the next Stone Cold Steve Austin

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 412 // 22 Dec 2018, 23:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

That's the bottom line cuz Bischoff said so!

What's the story?

Becky Lynch's popularity has skyrocketed in the recent past. So much so, that everyone in the professional wrestling business has been taking notice.

Eric Bischoff, who led WCW to fame and glory during the Monday Night Wars, compared Becky Lynch to Stone Cold Steve Austin. I would like to thank SEScoops for the transcript.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch used to be a lovable babyface, who used to get cheered despite the fact that she lost more than she won, once upon a time. She turned on Charlotte Flair to go heel, earlier this year.

Since then, her popularity has soared and her character has become a fan favourite. Dubbing herself 'The Man', Becky Lynch has put on some incredible in-ring performances with Charlotte Flair, stealing the show every single time. Asuka and even Ronda Rousey also joined the festivities at TLC, this past weekend.

The heart of the matter

Eric Bischoff had the highest of praise for Becky Lynch in his 83 Weeks Podcast. This is what he had to say about her:

I’m more of a Becky Lynch fan right now than I have been a fan of anybody in the last fifteen years. It’s because about two weeks ago I began noticing her social media, tweets, the messages she was putting out…

He went on to say that she had the potential to be the next Stone Cold Steve Austin. Bischoff and Austin worked together when they were co-General Managers of RAW:

If she has somebody writing them for her, I want to know who that person is because they are a really smart writer. If she doesn’t have somebody [writing the tweets] for her and she’s doing it herself, she’s going to be the next Stone Cold Steve Austin for WWE because she is a believable character.

What's next?

Becky Lynch has a long way to go before she becomes the next Steve Austin. But she is certainly doing everything right. It'll be interesting to hear what Stone Cold's own take on her character is.

Do you think Lynch is the next Steve Austin? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement