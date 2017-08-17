WWE News: WWE legend Bully Ray wants CM Punk to return to ROH

Bully Ray thinks CM Punk shouldn't return to the WWE.

CM Punk

What's the story?

WWE legend Bully Ray in an interview with English daily Metro said he would like to see CM Punk return to wrestling with the ROH (Ring of Honour) rather than going back to the WWE.

"I don't know CM Punk on a personal level, but I hope that he does step back into a wrestling ring one day, and I hope that ring is ROH. CM Punk obviously did not have a great relationship with WWE, who left a horrible taste in his mouth. He has been extremely verbal about that, so I don't know why he would ever go back there," he said.

"If he shows up in ROH, the entire wrestling world will be buzzing about in a positive way. If he goes back to WWE, yeah people will be talking about it, but it's also like, hey you said you were never going back, but now you're back," Bully Ray concluded.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk might have become a household name during his time with the WWE, but to hardcore wrestling fans, he was already well known from his time at IWA and ROH.

Punk had memorable storylines with the likes of Samoa Joe and Austin Aeries during his time at ROH, before eventually signing with the WWE.

The heart of the matter

There is a huge question mark over the potential return of CM Punk into the professional wrestling circle, as he has quite publicly said that he would like to continue with his Mixed Martial Arts career.

However, if he does return to wrestling, it is difficult to see him come back to the WWE, even if the majority of pro wrestling fans would love to see it.

Given the breakdown in his relationship with the WWE, who infamously sent his termination letter on the day of his marriage with AJ Lee, something drastic would need to happen for the 38-year-old to return and work with the likes of Vince McMahon and Triple H.

What's next?

There has been a lot of speculation around CM Punk's future, but nothing concrete has emerged in the recent past.

But, by the sign of things, he will take his own time to make his decisions.

Author's take

As much as anyone would love to see CM Punk back in the WWE ring, Bully Ray hits the nail right on the head, as his return would decrease his credibility as a person.

Many attribute him to have changed the wrestling business with his 'pipebomb', and it would all seem to be a bit blasphemous if he decides to hug and make up with Vince McMohan at the end of everything that has happened between him and the WWE.