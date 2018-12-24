WWE News: WWE legend critical of Becky Lynch's character, Lynch responds with savage Tweet

Lynch did not take kindly to the comments

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the recent past, owing to the massive support from the WWE Universe. Road Warrior Animal does not seem to be a fan, however.

Animal recommended that she drop 'The Man' gimmick and focus on becoming a white meat babyface. Becky Lynch would respond with a scathing Tweet.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch went into TLC as the SmackDown Women's Champion and put on a great match with Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey would cost her the match and the title.

It has been established, however, that she's the hottest Superstar in WWE right now, because of the reaction she gets every time she steps out. Of course, you cannot please everyone and Road Warrior Animal is one of the few not impressed. Eric Bischoff recently even compared her to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The heart of the matter

Road Warrior Animal aired his thoughts on Becky Lynch and Michael McClead from WrestleZone was kind enough to transcribe the same. Animal felt that Lynch should drop the whole 'The Man' gimmick:

"I would let her back off of ‘The Man’ thing and let her just be a pure white meat babyface that doesn’t quit. Those are the kind of babyfaces that work. When you come out there with the attitude and strutting your stuff like she’s some kind of tough guy, come on! Jesus, Lord, anybody that’s ever been in a fight can see right through it and I’m just being realistic because that’s what works in this business."

Becky Lynch read the original article and sent out a Tweet of her own, ridiculing the WWE legend. This is what she had to say on her social media account:

The first four words of your headline are a lie. https://t.co/34PaztOiee — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 24, 2018

What's next?

It doesn't seem like 'The Man' is going away anytime soon. With all due respect to the WWE legend, a changeup doesn't make sense, because the gimmick has caught on like wildfire and has made Lynch a top star. Only great things seem lined up for the SmackDown Live Superstar.

Do you agree with Road Warrior Animal? Let me know in the comments.

