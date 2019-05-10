×
WWE News: WWE Legend makes a surprise appearance at Sports Symposium 

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
News
334   //    10 May 2019, 07:05 IST

Kane made surprise return and choke slammed a guy through a table.
Kane made surprise return and choke slammed a guy through a table.

What's the story?

Kane hasn't been seen or heard from since losing to Triple H at Crown Jewel last year and while a lot of that has to do with his Mayoral duties for Tennesse county, fans still wonder when they will see him next. Fortunately for those at a Sports Symposium conference this week, they got to see The Devil's favorite demon return and even wreck havoc.

In case you didn't know...

Kane ran for mayor of Knox County, Tennesee, and was elected to the position in the fall of 2018. He is listed as a Republican and also a supporter of former Tennesee Governer, Rand Paul. Kane got into politics after 20 years of working for The WWE as The Devil's favorite demon, which isn't even the first time a pro wrestler has run for office.

With that being said, however, the WWE Universe still hasn't seen him in the ring for almost a year now and there's still the question of if he ever will again. Interestingly enough, Mayor Glenn Jacobs donned The Kane mask one more time at a Sports Symposium this week and wreaked havoc on an event staffer!

The heart of the matter

Kane gave the upcoming remarks for a National Association of Sports Commission Symposium but was confronted with an event staffer. Kane started asking the man if he knew who he was and then pulled out the legendary Kane mask to put on. After that, he grabbed the staffer and straight up chokeslammed him through a table.

“So, as I was saying,” Jacobs said at the end of his brief speech “Welcome to Knox County. I hope you have a wonderful time, and I expect to see you back here very soon…or else.”


What's next?

Kane published a video on his social media in April of this year stating that he wouldn't rule out a return to the ring. With that in mind and a big event in Saudi Arabia coming up in the near future, maybe one could expect Kane to appear there is some sort of capacity. They could also bring him back at one of the B level pay per views to boost ratings and serve as a stopgap feud.




Tags:
WWE Raw Kane Wrestler
