WWE News: WWE Legend makes his return on RAW

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.00K // 04 Sep 2018, 07:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker made his return this week on Raw

Triple H and The Undertaker go one-on-one for the last time as part of the Australian Super Show-Down on October 6th and after what was an intense promo from The Game a few weeks ago on Raw, Shawn Michaels stepped into the ring to give his prediction for the match and after he went with his long-time friend Triple H, he was interrupted by an agitated Undertaker.

It was The Undertaker who ended Shawn Michaels career all those years ago when he defeated him at WrestleMania, but once again there was an air of expectation from the WWE crowd as they chanted "one more match" and Undertaker stated that the only reason that Michaels had remained retired over the past few years was because he was afraid.

There has been speculation in recent weeks that Michaels could once again pull on his referee shirt for the match and call it down the middle much like he did in the last match between these two men, but after the back and forth between the two men this week, it's hard to see anything other than one more match between The Heart Break Kid and The Deadman.

Whilst Michaels was scheduled to appear to talk about the match on Raw this week, Undertaker was a welcome addition to the show in Ohio.

The former World Champion looked incredible as he made his way to the ring to not only defend himself but to state that in just over a months time in Australia it would be him that walked out victorious over Triple H just as he as so many times before.

Do you think The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels have one more match in them? Have your say in the comments section below...