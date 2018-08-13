WWE News: WWE Legend reveals possible reason why the crowd still boos Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

Jim Ross recently spoke about a variety of topics on his podcast including his thoughts on Roman Reigns and why the crowd continues to boo him.

Jim Ross was a staple of the commentary team on RAW for a long period of time and was the voice of the attitude era in WWE. Although he does not feature as a commentator on a weekly basis for WWE, he still continues to make sporadic appearances and stints at the commentary table from time to time.

Jim Ross also calls the action for NJPW on AXS and is the voice of NJPW shows which take place in USA along with Josh Barnett.

JR spoke about why he thinks the crowd continues to boo Roman Reigns and drew parallels to Kurt Angle and John Cena:

“I just think it’s almost like when Angle comes out, it’s, ‘you suck!’, ‘Cena sucks’… I think people think it’s the thing to do and they’re not hip or cool if they don’t do it as evidenced by the crowd looking to do a hostile takeover in Pittsburgh [Pennsylvania] [at Extreme Rules]. I wasn’t too crazy about it.” Ross continued, “I just think it’s a topical thing and people think it’s cool.”

He went on to praise Reigns and call him a big talent:

That’s the best answer I’ve got for you. I don’t know why it would be. And nobody can tell us why exactly it is. We’ve all got a theory and that’s all it is. Let it play out. And I had a little experience in talent relations. I would have no issues hiringRoman Reigns today even if I knew what adventure it would be in head of us. He’s that big a talent.”

Roman Reigns will be facing Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Summerslam on August 19th.

