WWE News: WWE legend reveals what will bring CM Punk back to wrestling

This Hall of Famer thinks that CM Punk misses wrestling!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 30 May 2018, 21:35 IST 816 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The wrestling world longs desperately for his return

What's the story?

CM Punk is a full-fledged UFC fighter right now. The most popular WWE news hogger and Superstar of the modern era has turned his back on professional wrestling for good.

On his Podcast 'Heated Conversations', WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed that the only way CM Punk would return to wrestling would be if he lost his next fight. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk had a pretty dismal first outing in UFC with a brutal loss to Mickey Gall. At UFC 203, he was put into a rear naked choke at 2:14 in the very first round. Punk would not give up his passion and will take on Mike Jackson at UFC 225.

Additionally, he is rumoured to be a part of the All In show that is being put together by Cody and The Young Bucks. While his appearance is not confirmed, there has been much speculation about the very same.

The heart of the matter

Booker T weighed in on what will get CM Punk back to the wrestling world:

I think if he loses this fight, he'll be at All In, with the Young Bucks [and] Cody Rhodes, making his way back to the pro wrestling world. I really think CM Punk [misses] the wrestling world. I just think he had a bad taste in his mouth, but he can get it back.

Booker T also believes that Mike Jackson is the favourite at UFC 225. This is because he's younger than Punk is and also has more MMA experience.

What's next?

Gear up for CM Punk's next fight on 9th June. Punk's future in the octagon hangs in the balance. It remains to be seen if he's up to the task!

Do you think CM Punk will be at All In? Let me know in the comments.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com