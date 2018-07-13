WWE News: WWE Legend reveals why Reigns vs. Lashley doesn't have a stipulation

This picture is certainly a pretty good indication

What's the story?

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley are set to clash at Extreme Rules in a match with obvious future Universal Championship implications. Mark Henry revealed why this match doesn't really have a stipulation even though the match is happening at Extreme Rules.

According to him, it's a slug fest with two men just out to punch each other in the face. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quote and the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

There's an Extreme Rules match happening at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, as well as a steel cage match. There will also be an Iron Man match for the Intercontinental Championship.

While the feud between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley has gotten extremely out of control in recent times, the match does not have a stipulation, much to the surprise of many. Mark Henry weighed in on this match. His explanation made a lot of sense, really.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Henry had to say about Lashley vs. Reigns:

A lot of times you're like, oh, it's a cage match, it's a falls count anywhere. It's pot pans and chairs and ladders. It's nothing [in this feud]. They don't need anything. It's two big strong physically impressive guys that need to get in there and punch each other in the face. Everybody is ready to see it.

He also spoke about the nature of the match and why it was exciting:

The fans are getting a chance to see two big physically impressive tough guys go at it. That's how I feel about Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. Like they are ready to do something that hasn't been done in a long while. And that thing is to take over the show without bells and whistles.

What's next?

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley clash in a battle of the bulls at Extreme Rules!

Do you want to see Reigns vs. Lashley with a special stipulation down the line? Sound off in the comments!