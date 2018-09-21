Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: WWE Legend Says That The Hell In A Cell Main Event Confused Him

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
2.12K   //    21 Sep 2018, 10:45 IST

Jim Ross did not care for the HIAC main event finish
What's the story?

Hell in a Cell from this past weekend was hailed by many to be one of the better WWE shows in recent memory. That said, the finish of the main event where neither man could continue left many WWE fans rather upset.

WWE legend Jim Ross recently weighed in on the finish and shared his views on it, during a recent edition of his podcast. I thank No DQ for the heads up and WrestleZone for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Ross is considered by many to be one of the greatest minds in sports entertainment. He was the voice of the Attitude Era, and the head of Talent Relations for a long period of time.

Even now, Ross returns to the company to make some special appearances. His podcasts are a great source of knowledge and insight from a true WWE legend. His take on the Hell in a Cell main event was truly unique.

The heart of the matter

Jim Ross was critical of the finish of the highly touted main event match with Ambrose, Rollins, Ziggler, McIntyre, Heyman and Lesnar thrown in to the mix:

Now that finish is not what I would’ve done with the luxury (as you do) of looking at it in hindsight. Had a lot of bodies, wild west was there, on the cage, off the cage, the side of the cage, became that stunt show at the end. It confused me a little bit, which when you book a match like that – how would you book a match and not have a viable finish in mind?

While Ross maintained that it did not affect his enjoyment of the overall show, he did not care for this finish:

And I’m sorry, just for my taste and again with the benefit of hindsight, I didn’t foresee that that finish was what was needed. Just me, but I do know that the issue of the title is still open. There’s still a story there, and new players are at float, and who can trust who. There’s a lot of things that can be made of this scenario.

What's next?

Lesnar, Reigns and Strowman will meet in Saudi Arabia. The Universal Championship will be up for grabs. Could we possibly see a brand new champion crowned?

Did you enjoy the Hell in a Cell main event? Let us know in the comments below.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
