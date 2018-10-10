WWE Rumor Mill: WWE legend set to appear at SmackDown 1000

Kane's returning to SmackDown Live

What's the story?

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE veteran Kane is all set to make his return to SmackDown Live next week on the 1000th celebratory episode of the blue brand.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to the recently concluded WWE: Super Show-Down show in Melbourne, Australia, former WWE World Champion Kane made his return to WWE TV in order to insert himself in the on-going rivalry between Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker.

At Super Show-Down, Kane was also seen in The Undertaker's corner, who went one-on-one with 'The Game' Triple H for the one final time in WWE. Despite being engaged in a heavy political schedule outside of the WWE, Kane has been loyal to his "brother" Undertaker over the course of the past few weeks.

The heart of the matter

'The Red Big Machine' Kane was last seen competing in a SmackDown Live ring several months ago when he made his return to the blue brand for the first time in a while, helping his former tag team partner Daniel Bryan in his feud against The Bludgeon Brothers.

Bryan and Kane eventually went on to reform Team Hell No and challenged the devastating duo of Harper and Rowan for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships.

However, after failing to capture the blue straps, Team Hell No's reunion was short-lived as Kane wasn't to be seen until recent weeks on Raw.

As noted by PWInisder, Kane is now set to make his return to WWE TV next week on the grand edition of SmackDown 1000 and will be joining the likes of Evolution and Rey Mysterio, who have all been confirmed for the show.

What's next?

Kane's current focus, however, is towards the upcoming WWE: Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, as The Brothers of Destruction will team up in a mouthwatering tag team match against the recently reunited D-Generation X.