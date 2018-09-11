WWE News: WWE Legend Set To Be In Attendance Next Week On Raw

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 850 // 11 Sep 2018, 09:05 IST

Undertaker will be live on Raw next week

What's the story?

The Undertaker takes on Triple H at Super Show-Down in less than a month's time but he will be in attendance on Raw next week to respond to the comments made by The Game this week.

In case you didn't know...

The match between Triple H and Undertaker is the obvious main event in Australia, and over the past few weeks Triple H, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels have stepped up to give their thoughts on the match with Michaels and The Deadman having a heated confrontation last week on Raw.

Triple H once again stepped up this week to talk about the fact that he was seen as the underdog heading into his match with The Undertaker and stated that he would make sure he overcame those odds and finally defeated the former World Champion on Australian soil.

The heart of the matter

There are now just over three weeks until Super Show-Down and WWE has been pushing the show hard over the past few weeks, but The Undertaker is the man who steps up next week on Raw to give his thoughts on what will be the final match between himself and Triple H.

It is thought that this will be where Shawn Michaels is announced as the special guest referee for the collision since Michaels has been hinting at an in-ring return and this would be the perfect way to hand The Heartbreak Kid a storyline.

What's next?

The Australian Super Show-Down takes place live from Melbourne Australia on October 6th and already a number of matches have been announced for the show which include AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and the headline match between Triple H and The Undertaker.

Will The Undertaker have a memorable return on Raw? Have your say in the comments section below...