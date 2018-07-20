Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: WWE legend shares honest thoughts about a possible Lesnar vs. Lashley match

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
733   //    20 Jul 2018, 17:13 IST

What does Booker T think of this highly possible dream match?
What does Booker T think of this highly possible dream match?

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is a match that was being discussed long before Lashley returned to WWE. If Lashley manages to defeat The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, next week, we may get to watch the two monsters engage in battle at SummerSlam.

Booker T believes that while it may be a rough night for Bobby Lashley when he clashes with Brock Lesnar, it will be a good rub for him. I thank WrestleZone and NoDQ for the transcript of the interview from Sean Waltman's podcast.

In case you didn't know...

Both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have legitimate backgrounds in Mixed Martial Arts. One expects a match between these two men to be quite physical indeed.

Two contenders have emerged for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship following the recent episode of RAW. These two men are Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. Their match next week will determine who goes on to SummerSlam for a big Universal Title shot!

The heart of the matter

Booker T believes that a clash with The Beast will be a big step up for Lashley:

The thing with him and Bobby Lashley; I think it be good for Bobby to actually get in there and mix with Brock Lesnar. It might be a rough night for him… but a good rub. People have been wanting to see Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for many many years. 

He was curious to find out how Lashley would fare on the big stage after being away from WWE for an entire decade:

Both of them have the amateur background… Bobby is definitely ready to step into the fire… as well as we wonder what Bobby’s still got left in the tank after ten years of being away from the company. We’re fired up, we’ll find out very soon.

What's next?

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will slug it out next week. Who will win the big match and go on to SummerSlam? We will find out very soon.

Could Lashley defeat Brock Lesnar? Let us know in the comments below.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 



Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE SummerSlam: The Top 5 Candidates To Face Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
5 worst case scenarios for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 big possible matches for SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar at Summer Slam...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar confirmed for SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
3 potential main event matches for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 rumors WWE Universe wish comes true, and 5 they wish...
RELATED STORY
4 ways to end Brock Lesnar's WWE career at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
3 biggest WWE creative mistakes post WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's next Universal...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us