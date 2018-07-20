WWE News: WWE legend shares honest thoughts about a possible Lesnar vs. Lashley match

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 733 // 20 Jul 2018, 17:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What does Booker T think of this highly possible dream match?

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is a match that was being discussed long before Lashley returned to WWE. If Lashley manages to defeat The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, next week, we may get to watch the two monsters engage in battle at SummerSlam.

Booker T believes that while it may be a rough night for Bobby Lashley when he clashes with Brock Lesnar, it will be a good rub for him. I thank WrestleZone and NoDQ for the transcript of the interview from Sean Waltman's podcast.

In case you didn't know...

Both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have legitimate backgrounds in Mixed Martial Arts. One expects a match between these two men to be quite physical indeed.

Two contenders have emerged for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship following the recent episode of RAW. These two men are Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. Their match next week will determine who goes on to SummerSlam for a big Universal Title shot!

The heart of the matter

Booker T believes that a clash with The Beast will be a big step up for Lashley:

The thing with him and Bobby Lashley; I think it be good for Bobby to actually get in there and mix with Brock Lesnar. It might be a rough night for him… but a good rub. People have been wanting to see Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for many many years.

He was curious to find out how Lashley would fare on the big stage after being away from WWE for an entire decade:

Both of them have the amateur background… Bobby is definitely ready to step into the fire… as well as we wonder what Bobby’s still got left in the tank after ten years of being away from the company. We’re fired up, we’ll find out very soon.

What's next?

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will slug it out next week. Who will win the big match and go on to SummerSlam? We will find out very soon.

Could Lashley defeat Brock Lesnar? Let us know in the comments below.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.