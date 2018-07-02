WWE News: WWE legend talks about a potential return

This could potentially be huge for the company

What's the story?

Stand back for a hurricane may be coming soon. Shane Helms, better known as 'The Hurricane' was recently in conversation with CBS DC where he revealed that he would be open to making a WWE comeback.

In his opinion, he could be an asset to the current 205 Live product as well as the current main roster. I thank NoDQ for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Shane Helms first rose to prominence as the member of the WCW faction, 3 Count. He transitioned into the character 'Hurricane', playing a superhero gimmick and became one of the most popular WWE superstars in the roster.

During his time in WWE, Helms became the European Champion once, Hardcore Champion once, Tag Team Champion twice and Cruiserweight Champion twice as well. He was recently associated with Impact Wrestling as a manager and an agent. Hurricane also showed up at the Royal Rumble this year!

The heart of the matter

Helms is open to the idea of a WWE return, if the schedule offered was to his liking:

It would depend on the schedule for sure. If they could work with that, then I'm sure there's stuff that we could talk about. Obviously, their 205 needs a boost. I could boost that for sure, but I could boost the main roster as well.

Helms added that if WWE was not open to the idea of a comeback, he was okay with bowing out gracefully after the Rumble appearance:

So if something happens with them… awesome. If it doesn't, then that final appearance at the Rumble was so hot, the crowd popped so loud for me. If that was my last time there, then I'm actually super okay with that too.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Shane Helms will make his return to the company. He could certainly add star power to 205 Live. He could also be an excellent manager in the main roster.

