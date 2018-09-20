WWE News: WWE Legend Thinks SmackDown Live Superstar Should Be In Universal Title Picture

Could Orton and Reigns have a full-fledged feud?

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry had some big praise for Randy Orton on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the quotes below.

Henry genuinely believes that Randy Orton is one of the most underrated superstars of all time. He thinks that Orton should be in the conversation to become the next Universal Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Randy Orton was a babyface until some time ago. He has gone heel and gone on to have one of the best feuds of this year against Jeff Hardy, culminating in a vicious Hell in a Cell match.

The spot everyone's talking about concerns Orton inserting a screwdriver inside Jeff Hardy's ear. Orton was also shown enjoying the carnage that he'd caused by checking out footage of Hardy in the production truck. He has been able to reinvent himself and how!

The heart of the matter

Mark Henry is so impressed by Randy Orton, that he made the following statement:

Randy needs to be in that conversation for 'Universal Champion' type roles. He's that good.

Henry went on to elaborate how difficult it is to do what Orton is doing, at his level:

His accolades speak for themselves, his talents speak for themselves. Randy is getting meaner and more vicious. He started off very smooth and fluid. Usually guys like him don't rise to the level of excellence that he's rose to, but he's been able to do that.

What's next?

Randy Orton has said that he will be targeted yet another victim. The WWE Universe, including many of our readers, have been speculating who it could be. Whoever it is, expect Orton to have a feud that can potentially revive his career.

Who do you think Orton's next victim is, folks? Let us know in the comments.

