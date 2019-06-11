×
WWE News: WWE legend tried to talk The Undertaker out of Goldberg match

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
1.95K   //    11 Jun 2019, 15:36 IST

The Undertaker vs. Goldberg headlined WWE Super ShowDown
The Undertaker vs. Goldberg headlined WWE Super ShowDown

What's the story?

Speaking in an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, Batista has revealed that he called The Undertaker to jokingly give him a warning before his match against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown.

In case you didn't know…

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in a nine-minute main event at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Although the match began well, it quickly went downhill when Goldberg inadvertently slammed his head into the ring post and legitimately knocked himself out.

From that moment on, the match was full of uncoordinated moves and miscommunications, notably when Goldberg hit a clumsy Jackhammer and when The Undertaker dropped his opponent on his head whilst delivering a Tombstone Piledriver.

In the end, ‘Taker picked up the 1-2-3 victory with a chokeslam in what will go down as one of the most disappointing main events in WWE history.

Since the match took place, WWE fans and legends have been giving their opinion on whether the two veterans should call time on their legendary careers.

The heart of the matter

After discussing his match against 49-year-old Triple H at WrestleMania 35, 50-year-old Batista spoke about the recent encounter between 54-year-old Undertaker and 52-year-old Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown.

The former Evolution member mentioned that he has only seen clips and did not want to comment on the match itself, but he also revealed that he spoke to ‘Taker on the day of the show.

He said:

“I called ‘Taker Friday. I called him Friday and I said, ‘Hey man, is there any way I can talk you out of this?’ and he just started laughing. He goes, ‘You know, when they talked to me about it a while back it sounded good, but I’m obligated, so we’re doing it.’”

What's next?

Batista will likely be asked about WWE in several interviews over the next month ahead of the release of his latest movie, Stuber. As for The Undertaker and Goldberg, the WWE Universe continues to debate whether or not both men should retire following their match at WWE Super ShowDown.

Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 The Undertaker Batista
