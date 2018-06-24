Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: WWE legend wishes to return after 19 years & face Kurt Angle

Could we finally find out who the ultimate submission specialist is?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 24 Jun 2018, 10:55 IST

If booked right, this could be a classic
If booked right, this could be a classic

What's the story?

Ken Shamrock is a familiar name in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. What is often forgotten is that he was also a part of WWE during the Attitude Era.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Shamrock revealed that he has been trying to pitch an idea for a match with Kurt Angle for a long time. This is based on the fact that both men have the same finishing move.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

The 'world's most dangerous man' Ken Shamrock burst into WWE around WrestleMania 13 when he refereed a match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin. This was the iconic 'I Quit' match that put Stone Cold on the map.

He went on to have various feuds over the years. He won the 1998 King of the Ring tournament, perhaps his greatest accomplishment in the realm of wrestling. He retired from wrestling in 1999, to focus on MMA.

The heart of the matter

Ken Shamrock has tried to pitch an idea for a match between him and Kurt Angle for a while now, based on both men using the Ankle Lock finishing move:

 I have tried to toss that little seed out there for a while [a match between him and Angle]. Kurt has always been that guy to have wanted to create the opportunity when he was wrestling, but for whatever reason it never happened.

Shamrock went on to elaborate what the crux of his pitch was:

A guy who actually brought it in versus a guy who brought it in and thought he made it better, so we can find out who the real submission artist is.

What's next?

It is not outside the realm of possibility to imagine Ken Shamrock back in WWE for another run. We never thought Kurt Angle would return until he did! With MMA being as popular as it is now, one can never say never.

Would you like to see Ken Shamrock in WWE? Let us know in the comments below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

