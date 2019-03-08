WWE News: WWE makes a very special announcement for WrestleMania 36

The Big Dog and The Hulkster.

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 isn't even in the books and WWE have already dropped major news on the next edition of the Show of Shows at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Teased 'as a very special announcement' by the WWE, the company unveiled the logo and other important details regarding the schedule at the press conference that was attended by many top WWE Superstars and legends.

In case you didn't know...

WWE always hypes up their WrestleMania press conference and the latest one was no different. Speculation regarding the logo, location and schedule of the show have been doing the rounds for the past few weeks and almost all of the rumors came true.

The heart of the matter

The highly-publicised press conference had in attendance the likes of Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns, Titus O'Neil, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan, Tampa locals and WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor hosted the event.

The logo was the first thing that caught the eye...

WWE confirmed that WrestleMania 36 will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on April 5th, 2020.

Hulk Hogan kickstarted the proceedings with an address which were followed by Triple H, Roman Reigns and other notable names stepping up to the dais.

Triple H made a few revelations about the WrestleMania 36 week. NXT Takeover: Tampa was announced for the week of 'Mania 36 as well as the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and the subsequent episodes of Raw and SmackDown. WWE didn't announce the locations of Raw, SmackDown and the HOF ceremony, however, it was said that the Amalie Arena in Tampa will also be a partner when it came to the stacked week.

WrestleMania 36 Axxess will most likely happen at the Amalie Arena. WWE's official WrestleMania handle sent out the following photos from the event:

You can watch the entire stream of the press conference here:

We are LIVE from Tampa, Florida, for a very special #WrestleMania 36 announcement! https://t.co/Bk3N3mPeLk — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2019

What's next?

With the WrestleMania 36 announcement out of the way, the WWE now has their tasks cut out for Fastlane and WrestleMania 35 which will take place on March 10th and April 7th respectively.

