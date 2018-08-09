Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: WWE Makes History With Mae Young Classic Commentary Team Announcement 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
485   //    09 Aug 2018, 01:34 IST

WWE will make history at the Mae Young Classic
WWE will make history at the Mae Young Classic

What's the story?

The Mae Young Classic is due to begin taping tonight and WWE announced earlier today that the commentary team for the show will include two women for the first time in the history of the company

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

The second annual Mae Young Classic will feature 32 of the best female wrestlers from all over the world who will fight it out to be crowned the winner, since the final will take place as part of Evolution on October 28th.

Last year's Mae Young Classic featured an announce team of Jim Ross and Lita, something that went over well with the WWE Universe, but it appears that the two Hall of Famers haven't been called to take up their positions this year since it will be three fresh faces.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced earlier today that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Renee Young, and Michael Cole will make up the commentary team for the show which will be taped tonight and tomorrow from Full Sail University but won't actually air on the Network until September 5th.

Phoenix is no stranger to the commentary desk since she was part of the Mixed Match Challenge earlier this year, whilst Renee Young was part of the commentary team when she was in NXT a few years ago.

What's next?

The final participant for the 32-woman tournament will be revealed tonight on NXT as Taynara Conti takes on Vanessa Bourne in singles action, ahead of the show's tapings tonight. The show will then air from September 5th following NXT and will be a single elimination format that will then last until there are only two women left and the final will then take place on October 28th.

Are you looking forward to the second annual Mae Young Classic? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
Mae Young Classic Beth Phoenix Renee Young
