WWE News: WWE Makes History With Mae Young Classic Commentary Team Announcement

The Mae Young Classic will begin taping tonight

What's the story?

The second annual Mae Young Classic is scheduled to be taped tonight and tomorrow and ahead of the show, WWE has announced the commentary team which includes two females for the first time.

In case you didn't know...

The Mae Young Classic is set to include 32 of the best female wrestlers from all over the world and much like last year's tournament, a winner will be crowned and then handed a WWE contract. Last year Kairi Sane was able to defeat Shayna Baszler in the final and that match is now set to take place once again at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn next weekend, with the NXT Women's Championship on the line.

The Mae Young Classic last year included Lita and Jim Ross on commentary, something that went over very well with the WWE Universe, but it appears that Lita won't be returning for this year's show.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced the commentary teams ahead of the show today and they are set to include Renee Young, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Of course, Young has experience on commentary from her time in NXT and Beth Phoenix was one of the main commentators for the Mixed Match Challenge earlier this year.

As part of the announcement, WWE revealed that this is the first time that two women have been made part of a commentary team and could be a dress rehearsal for the all-women's pay-per-view called Evolution in October when there is expected to be women on the commentary team as well.

What's next?

Taynara Conti faces Vanessa Bourne tonight on NXT for the final place in the tournament, which is also being filmed today and tomorrow. The final of the second annual Mae Young Classic will take place at Evolution in October. The Classic will premiere on WWE Network on Wednesday, Sept. 5 following NXT and will be a single elimination tournament that will then continue every week until only two competitors remain.

Do you think having two women on the announcers' team will work for the Mae Young Classic? Have your say in the comments section below...