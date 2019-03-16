×
WWE News: WWE name 6 possible opponents for Kurt Angle at WrestleMania

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
201   //    16 Mar 2019, 02:48 IST

Image result for Kurt Angle

What’s the story?

Kurt Angle is set to retire at WrestleMania but his last opponent is just not yet confirmed. WWE have revealed that he will be announcing it on RAW this week but dropped a big hint on Instagram today.

In case you didn’t know…

Kurt Angle has announced that he will be retiring from in-ring performances after WrestleMania. The Olympic Gold medalist's condition isn't great according to rumors and that is the main reasons for him to call it quits.

The heart of the matter

WWE are reportedly still unsure who Angle's final opponent should be and asked the WWE Universe for some help. They posted a photo on Instagram earlier today and asked the fans to pick his opponent at WrestleMania.

The superstars who were mentioned ar Bobby Lashley, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, and Shelton Benjamin.

What’s next?

Kurt Angle will announce who he is set to face at WrestleMania on RAW this Monday. But with a quick glance and we can narrow it down to two people: John Cena and Baron Corbin.

McIntyre is reportedly set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania while it is highly unlikely that WWE would have Kurt's final match against a title holder. So, Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley are out of the picture and they might be facing Andrade/Mysterio and Finn Balor respectively.

Angle has had an issue with Corbin for some time and it would be ideal for him to leave with a win over the former RAW GM-Elect. The brief rivalry they had towards the end of 2018 was nice and sweet and WWE might end it on the grandest stage of them all.

John Cena came to light after his match vs Angle and how apt would it be that Olympic Gold medalist bows out with a win over the rookie he once put over.

