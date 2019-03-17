WWE News: WWE names main roster stars who could return to NXT

NXT has provided some great WWE talent, but not everyone has thrived

What's the story?

WWE has today furthered the notion that we could very well be seeing some WWE Superstars moving from RAW and SmackDown to NXT soon, with Triple H being quoted and several Superstars being named as potential movers.

In case you didn't know...

When you look at the NXT conveyor belt, it's produced some of the biggest Superstars in NXT today with Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn all honing their craft in NXT to adjust to the WWE style before taking the main roster by storm.

But it doesn't quite work out so well for everyone and, while many have moved on from the company altogether, some have stagnated on the main roster when they once looked like the next big thing. With NXT talents moving to the red and blue brands, could we see some moves the other way to balance up the rosters?

The heart of the matter

WWE today shared a video on social media hinting that we could very well be seeing some WWE Superstars moving from RAW and SmackDown to NXT soon, with WWE.com editor John Clapp running through a list of candidates and even quoting Triple H.

The video starts off by addressing NXT as an equal brand, saying stars don't "move up" and hinting that a move the opposite way would not be a "move down" in any way, confirming that NXT has earned the right to be an equal brand.

The tweet targets Dana Brooke, Sheamus, Cesaro, Luke Harper and Fandango precisely, stating that The Bar have to move to NXT to prove they are the best in a hotbed of tag team action. The video also mentions Brooke's claims that WWE isn't using her to her full potential. The video also states that Fandango and Luke Harper could kickstart their singles careers on the yellow brand.

What's next?

Well, I guess only time will tell - but this could be huge! All eyes on the yellow brand.

Who would you like to see move from RAW or SmackDown to NXT? Let us know in the comments.

