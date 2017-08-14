WWE News: WWE Network will stream SummerSlam live in Hindi

Summerslam 2017 will be held on August 20, 2017 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

by Press Release News 14 Aug 2017, 17:13 IST

WWE Network will stream SummerSlam live in Hindi for the first time this Monday, August 21 at 5 a.m. IST from a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Shezi Sardar and Obaid Kadwani will call the action live from ringside.

“As we continue to place an emphasis on international growth, offering a customized version of SummerSlam to our fans in India was a priority,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This is another step in our ongoing strategy to create localized WWE Network content for our fans around the world.”

SummerSlam will feature WWE’s biggest Superstars including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Jinder Mahal, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Natalya, Bayley, Samoa Joe, The Usos, The New Day and more.

Following SummerSlam, all pay-per-views on WWE Network will be available in Hindi moving forward. Fans can watch SummerSlam and all of WWE Network’s programming by signing up today at WWENetwork.com.

WWE Network is the only place to stream all the live WWE pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam at no additional cost plus 24/7 programming featuring ground-breaking original series, reality shows, documentaries, classic matches, exclusive coverage of special events and the most comprehensive video-on-demand library with more than 8,200 hours of content, including every WWE, WCW® and ECW® pay-per-view.

Like other digital subscription services, such as Netflix and Hulu, fans can sign up for WWE Network online at WWENetwork.com and stream WWE Network through connected devices such as Sony PlayStation 3, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku streaming devices as well as Smart TVs including Sony, Samsung and Panasonic.