WWE News: WWE no longer mentioning Saudi Arabia on social media

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
270   //    14 Oct 2018, 02:30 IST

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to air November 2 on the WWE Network.
WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to air November 2 on the WWE Network.

What's the story?

The WWE have stopped mentioning Crown Jewel host Saudi Arabia, following the alleged murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi at the SA Consulate in Turkey.

In case you didn't know

In April 2018, WWE hosted their first major event in Saudi Arabia, the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah.

The first event of a multi-year deal, the show was a financial success, though WWE were criticized after refusing women to perform in consideration with strict Saudi law, as well as Syrian-Canadian Superstar, Sami Zayn.

On October 2, 2018, journalist Jamal Khashoggi (a critic of the Saudi Royal Family) entered a Saudi Consulate to obtain a document for marriage but never left the building.

Khashoggi is being treated as a missing person, with Turkish authorities believing that he was tortured and killed, and that all security camera footage has been removed from the building.

The heart of the matter

Since Tuesday (October 9) WWE have made no mention of Saudi Arabia in their social media, instead focusing on the WWE Crown Jewel matches, instead of the venue.

The last tweet referencing the country featured the WWE Championship and was tweeted shortly before news broke about the alleged murder.

Since the news broke, US Senators across both major parties have urged WWE not to continue with the show, with some asking Linda McMahon (wife of WWE CEO Vince McMahon) to ask (as a member of the Cabinet) President Trump to halt the show.

In a statement, WWE said they are "monitoring the situation", as several businesses have cut ties with the country, including Richard Branson of Virgin, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

What's next?

WWE Crown Jewel is for the time, scheduled to take place November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The show will feature a WWE World Cup Tournament, as well as the return match of Shawn Michaels, who retired in 2010.

Michaels will team with Triple H in DX to face the Brothers of Destruction, Kane and the Undertaker.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
