From the WWE rumor mill: WWE not keen on Maria & Mike Kanellis?

Have WWE gone soft on Mike and Maria?

Their love is, quite simply, the greatest love we know

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats, WWE are already going sour on the duo of Mike and Maria Kanellis after just a few weeks on the main roster. The Power of Love couple debuted at Money in the Bank and have been feuding with Sami Zayn on SmackDown Live since then.

In case you didn’t know

Maria Kanellis and the man formerly known as Mike Bennett have been big players on the independent scene for quite some time now, and when it was announced that they’d be coming over to WWE many fans were extremely excited. Unfortunately it’s not exactly paid off thus far, with half of the WWE Universe not really getting on board with their gimmick.

Heart of the matter

The aforementioned report suggests that the two have not exactly been well received thus far, but a lot of that may be down to their personas. In addition to this their actual booking, if you include Battleground, has been quite 50-50 and that’s never going to help someone get over on the main roster – especially when you’re supposed to be making a good first impression.

What’s next?

It seems as if Mike’s feud with Sami still has some mileage despite the fact that he lost last night at Battleground, but it seems doubtful that they’ll get a spot on the main card at the biggest party of the summer. A position in some kind of multi man match makes sense for both men, potentially in a battle royal to determine a number one contender.

Author’s take

We personally love the gimmick of Mike and Maria, because it suits them down to a tee in terms of being convincing heel characters. They could be great mid card talents on SmackDown Live with Mike, in particular, having the potential to hold onto a mid card title for quite some time.