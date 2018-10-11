WWE News: WWE NXT UK broadcast date and details announced

NXT UK will be hitting our screens this month!

What's the story?

WWE has today confirmed that NXT UK will be coming to the WWE Network next week!

The new show will premiere at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, October 17th - just hours before NXT and 205 Live.

In case you didn't know...

Two years ago, Triple H announced the first ever WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, confirming that WWE was going global and that a new champion would be crowned at the event which would showcase the very best of the best when it came to UK talent, all in a WWE ring.

NXT began its journey as a global brand shortly after the North American Championship was unveiled this year, with a new NXT UK show being announced - essentially meaning there will be two integrated NXT shows running similar to "territories" with the new UK show being overseen by General Manager Johnny Saint.

The main Championship on NXT would be the WWE United Kingdom Championship, currently held by Pete Dunne who won the title from inaugural champion Tyler Bate - but the NXT UK Women's Championship was formally announced back in June, along with Tag Team Championships for the show.

The heart of the matter

WWE has today confirmed that NXT UK will premiere on WWE Network at 8 pm BST on October 17th, adding the show to an already stacked Wednesday evening that includes NXT and 205 Live.

The official announcement came today, amidst posts showing NXT UK Superstars Rhea Ripley and Tyler Bate speaking to press in the UK.

BREAKING: #NXTUK, a new weekly episodic series featuring the greatest male and female competitors from the UK, will stream on @WWENetwork on Wednesdays beginning 17th October at 8pm BST. pic.twitter.com/L8wVJquMdF — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 11, 2018

What's next?

Well, there isn't long to wait now. In less than a week, NXT UK will hit our screens for the first time!

The show will include United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne as well as stars such as Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Noam Dar and Mark Andrews.

The show will also feature NXT UK Tag Team Champions, who have not yet been crowned, and an NXT Women's Champion who was crowned at the tapings for the upcoming series. If you're impatient, you can find out who won it here.

