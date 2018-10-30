WWE News: WWE officially announces the first Survivor Series match

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 706 // 30 Oct 2018, 06:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Survivor Series is right around the corner

What's the story?

Survivor Series is now just three short weeks away and the match announcements are already been made official on WWE TV since the company announced on Monday Night Raw that Ronda Rousey will take on Becky Lynch.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey retained her Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella at Evolution on Sunday night whilst Becky Lynch was able to defeat Charlotte Flair in the first ever Last Woman Standing match on the main roster, which is why the two women will collide at Survivor Series.

Last year, Charlotte took on Alexa Bliss in a hotly anticipated match up at the only WWE pay-per-view where Raw and SmackDown go head to head, so a lot is expected of Becky and Ronda in this match.

The heart of the matter

Rousey and Lynch won't be gaining any breaks on WWE TV since it was announced tonight on Raw that the two Champions of Raw and SmackDown will go head to head to gain bragging rights for their respective brand.

Rousey has dominated the Raw brand over the past few months, whilst Lynch has been embroiled in a feud with her former best friend over the past few weeks and her newly developed attitude has definitely helped her to connect with the WWE Universe.

What's next?

Survivor Series takes place on November 18th live from The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and will see Raw and SmackDown champions go head to head in order to gain bragging rights for their brands. Rousey and Lynch is the only match officially announced for the show, but there are many more expected in the coming weeks.

Who do you think will gain the bragging rights for their brand? Have your say in the comments section below...