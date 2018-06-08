WWE News: WWE officially changes the name of top NXT tag team TM-61

The duo of Shane Thorne and Nick Miller have somewhat developed a new attitude over the past few weeks.

Soumik Datta
08 Jun 2018

TM-61 has been renamed

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, it was noted that the duo of Shane Thorne and Nick Miller are no longer referred as “TM-61” and have indeed adopted and received a new name from the WWE creative.

The dynamic Australian duo of Shane Thorne and Nick Miller were initially dubbed as The Mighty Don’t Kneel during their tenure with Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Often regarded as TMDK, the duo of Thorne and Miller are mostly known for their work with NOAH where they are former two-time GHC Tag Team Champions and have also competed for promotions such as Ring of Honor, TNA, and even New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Following their departure from the Independent circuit, Nick Miller and Shane Thorne signed a developmental deal with the WWE and the duo was eventually renamed as TM-61.

Following their dominant win over the team of Mike Hughley and Robbie Grand on this week’s episode of NXT TV, the duo of Nick Miller and Shane Thorne seemed to be in a very confident mood after aggressively dismantling the resilient partnership of Hughley and Grand.

As noted, both Miller and Thorne apparently displayed a new ruthless and aggressive attitude, using several illegal blows to their advantage in order to win at all costs against Hughley and Grand. However, following their win, the former TM-61 cut a promo on the entire WWE NXT division, seemingly calling out the likes of The War Raiders, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era as well.

Thorne and Miller then addressed the entire WWE NXT Universe and the entire locker room of the yellow and black brand, subsequently also asking everyone to kneel before them and call them “The Mighty”.

The Mighty is now likely to once again make their presence felt on the entire WWE NXT Tag Team Division and rise their way to the top, in order to get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships.