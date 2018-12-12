WWE News: WWE planning historic "First-Ever" match for SmackDown Live

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 665 // 12 Dec 2018, 04:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will this week's episode of SmackDown Live make history with a "first ever" match?

What's the story?

The go-home episode of SmackDown Live is now merely hours away and it looks as though WWE is making plans to ensure that it's a memorable one.

In case you didn't know...

There are a number of huge matches planned for TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs that will continue to build on tonight's episode including that incredible match between Asuka, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch as they battle for the Women's Championship in the first ever Women's TLC match.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan collide for the WWE Championship, which means that their final build up will take place tonight on SmackDown Live as well. There is also The Bar vs The New Day vs The Usos, which will continue to build on tonight's show.

The heart of the matter

According to WrestleVotes, WWE are planning a historic "First-ever" match for tonight's show, which is the final episode of SmackDown Live ahead of TLC.

Tonight’s SmackDown looks interesting. Along with the Mania rematch between Asuka & Charlotte, we are getting a “first time ever” matchup that I think a lot of you guys are going to like. Probably not one anyone will predict either. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 11, 2018

It has been revealed that this match will see 205 Live's Mustafa Ali take on Daniel Bryan.

NOT



A



DRILL pic.twitter.com/mwtrG9Ggwy — optimistic bayley fan (@ChrisMNovak) December 11, 2018

Tonight's show already sees Asuka and Charlotte collide in a WrestleMania 34 rematch and Mandy Rose vs Naomi, but it appears that there could be a plan for a much bigger match as the blue brand looks to top their rivals on the road to TLC.

What's next?

TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs is the final WWE pay-per-view of the year and it takes place on Sunday Night live from San Jose, California. Right now there are 11 matches announced for the show, but more could be added tonight on SmackDown Live. Monday Night Raw was on point last night and SmackDown now knows that it has to deliver.

Do you think this week's episode of SmackDown Live will deliver ahead of TLC? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement