WWE News: WWE possibly spoils title match at WWE Hell in a Cell

Could the WWE have spoiled their own PPV to promote WWE Super Show-Down?

What's the story?

WWE Super Show-Down takes place on October 6 in Melbourne, Australia. As we move closer to the event, the WWE continues to add matches to its card. However, it seems that a match revealed on SmackDown Live tonight might have spoiled a championship match taking place at WWE Hell in a Cell.

In case you didn't know...

The New Day captured the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships on August 21 after defeating the Bludgeon Brothers in a No DQ match on SmackDown Live. Since Rowan was put on the shelf thanks to an injury, the WWE decided to hold a tournament to find the new #1 Contenders to the tag team titles.

On August 28, The Bar won a triple threat tag team match featuring The Club and Primo & Epico, advancing to take on the winners of this week's triple threat match. Tonight, Aiden English & Rusev defeated SAnitY and The Usos to advance and will take on The Bar next week to determine who will challenge the New Day at Hell in a Cell.

The heart of the matter

On tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, it was revealed that the New Day would defend their championships against The Bar at WWE Super Show-Down. While it doesn't exactly reveal who will face the champions at Hell in A Cell, it does spoil that the New Day will probably retain on September 16.

What's next?

While the card is always subject to change, it's strange to see the WWE advertise so many championship matches a PPV in advance. Not only are the New Day defending their titles that are on the line at Hell in a Cell, but AJ Styles is also set to defend the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe...who he is also facing at Hell in a Cell.

While it probably wouldn't shock anyone to see New Day emerge victorious from their first title defense in their fifth reign, this definitely seems like a misstep.