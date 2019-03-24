WWE News: WWE posts Twitter poll regarding possible WrestleMania opponents for Bayley and Sasha Banks

Who should the Boss 'n Hug Connection face at WrestleMania 35?

What's the story?

As WrestleMania 35 inches closer day-by-day, the card has almost been completely filled. One match that hasn't been confirmed yet is just who will challenge Bayley and Sasha Banks for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

WWE had a fill-in the blank question on Twitter today, asking fans which of these three teams 'deserves' to challenge the champions in April. Nia Jax and Tamina, the IIconics and Beth Phoenix and Natalya were the three choices.

In case you missed it...

With the exception for Phoenix and Natalya, both teams were included in the Elimination Chamber match to crown the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions.

Along with those two teams, Boss 'n Hug beat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, the Riott Squad as well as Carmella and Naomi.

The heart of the matter

WWE recently had the champs involved in one form or fashion with all three teams offered up on the fill-in-the-blank question.

Nia Jax and Tamina already had a shot at the champions at Fastlane but were defeated. They attacked the champs post-match and then attacked Beth Phoenix, who was on commentary during the match, after she tried to halt the assault.

Due to the attack, Natalya came down to help but was also neutralised. It's the continuation of WWE trying to push the Samoan sisters as a legitimate threat. Natalya and Phoenix were the first to officially challenge the champs for a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

But during the pre-show of the PPV, the IIconics called out the champs for not even showing up on SmackDown since winning the titles. They (Bayley and Banks) had vowed to defend the titles on every brand - including NXT.

Since they had shown up on NXT before SmackDown, it angered the IIconics and rightfully so. The champs eventually showed up to answer the challenge of the Australian ladies on this past week's SmackDown. some chicanery, the IIconics pulled off a non-title win, obviously setting them up as a credible challenger for the champions at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

Personally, I think the question/poll was sort of useless because I expect all three teams to be in the match. Nia Jax and Tamina shouldn't be in the match because they've already swung and missed with their chance. Why hasn't the Riott Squad been given the spotlight since the Samoan ladies already lost?

WWE often tries to cram as many superstars into matches at the Show of Shows in order to maximise the roster, so any women without featured matches will be put into the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal. While many fans probably thought or expected the 'Legends' challengers to likely be Lita and Trish Stratus, it appears Phoenix is the route that they are going with.

