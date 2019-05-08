×
WWE News: WWE pulls Rey Mysterio from upcoming event 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
70   //    08 May 2019, 23:46 IST

Rey Mysterio's son will be in his corner at Money in the Bank
Rey Mysterio's son will be in his corner at Money in the Bank

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio wasn't originally supposed to be booked for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view next weekend, but now that he's officially been added to the United States Championship match with Samoa Joe, WWE has had to pull Mysterio from his upcoming Comic Con event.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio only returned to WWE's main roster last year after almost three years of working outside of the company, which means that he had a number of other obligations outside of the squared circle.

Mysterio was originally booked to be part of The Motor City Comic Con in Detroit next Saturday and Sunday, which is the same time as WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view and his attendance at the latter means that he will no longer be appearing in The Motor City.

The heart of the matter

Mysterio has been booked for The Motor City Comic Con for the past few months, where his autograph cost $60. WWE's decision to add him to the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view has meant that many fans have been left disappointed and would have requested a refund.

The good news is that Shawn Michaels is still flying the flag in Detroit for the wrestling world and it appears as though he will remain a part of next weekend's event. However, Mysterio's page states that he has officially cancelled.

What's next?

Mysterio could become United States Champion next weekend as he looks to welcome his son into his corner for the first time in his career and challenges Samoa Joe for the mid-card title for the second successive pay-per-view.

Do you think Rey Mysterio will become United States Champion at Money in the Bank next weekend? Have your say in the comments section below...

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Rey Mysterio Samoa Joe
