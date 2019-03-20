WWE News: Ronda Rousey's husband receives big punishment, Rousey reacts

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 20 Mar 2019, 00:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was a chaotic segment

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey's wrath continued to be in focus on WWE's flagship show as the Raw Women's Champion completely annihilated Dana Brooke after their title match on the latest episode.

Rousey's husband, Travis Browne too got a piece of the action and indulged in a brawl with the security personnel that was sent out to get the situation under control.

The MMA fighter, for all of his troubles, has been banned from all future episodes of Raw by WWE as revealed by Rousey herself.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE creative came under heavy fire this week as the decisions made on Raw were heavily criticized in the aftermath of the show. The episode felt flat as Rousey's blink-and-you-miss title match against Dana Brooke and the subsequent chaos were some of the only segments worth mentioning.

Rousey put her strap on the line against Brooke, who had called out the former UFC Champion for her disrespectful comments towards pro wrestling on last week's show. The contest hardly lasted a minute as Rousey trapped Brooke in an armbar after getting slapped in the face by the former Titus Worldwide member.

Rousey, though, didn't release the hold and held onto Brooke's arm, who was screaming in pain. She finally released the armbar and proceeded to share a moment with her husband.

Earlier on in the show, Rousey was assigned a special security team as per the orders of the management. The security team got involved with Rousey while she was at ringside with Travis Browne after the match.

She unleashed a brutal beating on one of the members of the team and was eventually pulled back. Browne wasn't too pleased with it and struck one of the guards right in the face with what looked like an elbow shot.

Advertisement

The heart of the matter

Rousey took to Instagram to vent her frustration regarding the events on Raw and mentioned that Browne has been banned from Raw. Here's what she posted:

What's next?

Rowdy doesn't care anymore as she isn't even afraid of being fired. Her heel turn has taken an interesting storyline arc as we approach the final few weeks before WrestleMania 35. The entire roster better be on watch her husband won't be around to stop her from going berserk anymore. We're sure he will be at WrestleMania though.

Advertisement