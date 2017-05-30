WWE News: WWE RAW segment draws flak on social media

Even Little Miss Bliss could not save this trainwreck of a segment on RAW.

by Prityush Haldar News 30 May 2017, 09:29 IST

Alexa Bliss proceeded to mock Bayley during the segment

What’s the story?

Alexa Bliss re-enacted a sinister version of ‘This Is Your Life’ this week on RAW.

Bliss took WWE’s most watched segment and added a cruel twist to it when she invited Bayley’s old teacher, childhood friend and ex-boyfriend, who were of the opinion that the former Champion was too soft for her own good. However, the segment got criticised on social media for its crude presentation.

In case you didn’t know...

‘This is Your Life’ was an exceptionally good segment that aired on RAW, back on September 27th, 1999, during the Monday Night Wars. It was a tribute by Mick Foley to his Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection partner.

Mick invited personalities from the Rock’s past that included his high school sweetheart, his gym coach, and grade school teacher. The segment went on to become the highest rated wrestling segment on TV.

The heart of the matter

Fans quickly took to social media to express their resentment over the fact that WWE creative could not come up with better ideas for the feud leading up to Extreme Rules. The fans in the arena too expressed their discontent and chanted, “This is boring.”

WWE had released a video of the segment, however, this was quickly removed after the angle drew heat from the fans. A large number of tweets flooded social media in reaction to the segment.

Not even the great Alexa Bliss can save this disaster #Raw — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) May 30, 2017

No kendo stick can be as painful as this segment #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) May 30, 2017

How many of these THIS IS YOUR LIFE segments can the #WWE do? This is painful to watch. Even for Alexia Bliss. #wwe #RAW — #Broken Jack Burton (@Bryan_Fury_757) May 30, 2017

What’s next?

The RAW Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one with Bayley in a kendo stick on a pole match at Extreme Rules this Sunday at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD.

The two have been feuding since Alexa Bliss made her way to RAW during the Superstar shakeup and became the first woman to win both the RAW and Smackdown LIVE Women’s Championships

Author's take

The entire segment is a jarring reminder that WWE creative sometimes runs out of ideas. The fact that someone as accomplished on the mic as Alexa Bliss could not make this segment work is a testimony to how bad the writing was.

It is never a good idea to take a beloved segment and degrade it in the way that WWE did this week. This segment may well go on to become the worst of the year.

