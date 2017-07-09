WWE News: WWE rejects offers to hold Wrestlemania and SummerSlam at famous venues

WWE rejects offers to hold Wrestlemania and SummerSlam at famous venues...

The WWE is extremely careful about picking the venues for its biggest PPV shows.

As noted on The Danny Picard show, SI’s Justin Barrasso reported that the WWE has declined offers to hold Wrestlemania and SummerSlam at a couple of notable venues in the US state of Massachusetts.

Apparently, the WWE rejected offers to hold WrestleMania at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts and SummerSlam at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nevertheless, WWE is ready to possibly organise an NXT event at Fenway Park in Boston.

The professional wrestling community is well-aware of the fact that the WWE traditionally goes all-out in its ‘Big 4’ PPVs i.e. Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series every year.

The promotion is known to be very strict about the minutiae of each of and every factor that goes into organizing its aforementioned pay-per-view presentations, with a significant degree of importance placed on the venue at which the shows are held.

The WWE put on the 2017 edition of Wrestlemania i.e. Wrestlemania 33 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and are set to hold this year’s SummerSlam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 20th.

Here’s what Danny Picard revealed about Justin Barrasso‘s claims of WWE turning down the chance to hold ‘Mania and SummerSlam at certain venues in Massachusetts-

“Also, according to @JustinBarrasso on my podcast, the #Patriots tried to get WrestleMania at Gillette Stadium, but were turned down by WWE.” “And JB also said on my podcast that the WWE rejected a #RedSox bid for Summerslam at Fenway, but an NXT event at Fenway is a possibility.”

The WWE’s next PPV presentation Great Balls of Fire goes down this July 9th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Well, the business side of the WWE can be tricky, so to speak, and as fans, especially if you, the reader, are from Massachusetts, you mustn’t perceive this as a slight to your great state.

Nevertheless, all things aside, I’m simply pumped for Great Balls of Fire, and mind you, the July 9th event sets us off racing to SummerSlam that is set to be the biggest event of the summer, and is rumoured to feature certain major upheavals in the WWE landscape.