WWE News: WWE releases custom New Day Tag Titles to celebrate their reign

The Power Of Positivity comes to championship belts!

by Rohit Nath News 14 Jul 2017, 19:35 IST

The New Day are the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history

What's the story?

WWE has released a new custom tag team title belt for The New Day to commemorate their historic title reign as tag team champions.

In case you didn't know...

The New Day set the record last year, becoming the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. Their reign lasted 483 days, surpassing Demolition's original record of 478 days.

Some say that WWE intentionally stretched out their reign to spite Demolition, who were suing WWE at the time.

The heart of the matter

WWEshop.com released the championship replica, and it's up to you whether you like it or not:

Booty-O belts!

The title is custom to New Day's colours, with the numbers "483" on it. It costs 520$ and you can find it here.

What's next?

The New Day will challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team titles at Battleground. The former champions entered the title picture right upon arrival at SmackDown Live.

Author's Take

The belts look nice, but they're a little too expensive. If you're a huge New Day fan and can't get enough of Booty-O's and the Power Of Positivity, then this will definitely be for you!

