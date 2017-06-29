WWE News: WWE releases details of Battleground's Punjabi Prison match

What’s the story?

This past Tuesday on Smackdown Live, Randy Orton was granted yet another rematch against Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship. Orton was granted the rematch by Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon, but allowed the champion, Mahal, to pick the stipulation.

That stipulation, it would turn out, would be a match not seen in a WWE ring in a decade – a Punjabi Prison Match. Now, the WWE has announced even more details regarding the match. WWE have also mentioned a change to the Punjabi Prison structure with the bamboo now being reinforced with a steel frame.

In case you didn’t know...

The first Punjabi Prison Match took place at the Great American Bash in 2006 between The Big Show and The Undertaker. The match that Jinder Mahal claimed was made The Great Khali, didn’t even involve him. The first PPM to actually have The Great Khali in it was at No Mercy 2007, against Batista.

The heart of the matter

WWE was happy to remind anyone who was too young to remember the rules of the Punjabi Prison Match:

“To win, a Superstar must escape both cages, a prospect that is far easier said than done. The interior structure contains four doors, all of which are attended by a referee. When a Superstar calls for the door to be opened, they have one minute to walk through it and into the outer structure. If they don’t make it through in time, the door is shut and locked for good.”

Essentially, the winner must escape from both cages and pinfalls and submissions don’t count.

What’s next?

WWE seems to think that there’s something to the Punjabi Prison Match. Third times the charm, we guess?

Author’s take

On paper, there’s really nothing wrong with the Punjabi Prison Match. For once, it’s being contested by two athletes that can gain something out of it. I hope Jinder and Randy blow the roof off the place with it... and then we never see that match ever again.

