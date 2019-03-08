WWE News: WWE releases graphic photos of Tommaso Ciampa's surgery
What's the story?
Following the news that Tommaso Ciampa was set to undergo severe surgery to correct a neck issue, WWE has now released photos of the NXT Champion in the hospital and some pretty graphic photos of the surgery.
In case you didn't know...
Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano had one of the hottest rivalries in wrestling history over the past year and change that saw the pair rip each other apart before reuniting as DIY.
The pair have been appearing on the main roster as well as NXT and progressed past the Undisputed ERA in the Dusty Rhodes Classic.
WWE this week confirmed that NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa would undergo neck surgery tomorrow.
Following a medical evaluation today, Ciampa has been scheduled for an anterior cervical fusion.
The heart of the matter
WWE today confirmed that Tommaso Ciampa went under the knife to repair his neck injury and, while they delivered no update on the injury, they did release some pretty graphic injuries.
Below the WWE NXT tweet are a few of the images. Beware - they're not for the squeamish.
You can see the rest of the photos here.
What's next?
Well, with some footage already in the can, WWE has some wiggle room and could write Ciampa off of television pretty easily, but the surgery still throws a spanner in the works when it comes to their TakeOver main event and even main roster plans.
A full recovery should take at least three months for Ciampa, effectively ruling him out of TakeOver and, you'd have to assume, forcing him to drop the title.
We'll keep you updated with more as and when we get it.
We, here at Sportskeeda, wish Tommaso Ciampa all the best with his surgery and subsequent recovery!