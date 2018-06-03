Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: WWE releases NXT talent who was a former Mae Young Classic competitor 

The WWE releases continue.

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News 03 Jun 2018, 01:35 IST
1.43K

Zeda has become the most recent WWE release
Zeda has become the most recent Superstar to be released by WWE

What's the story?

WWE hasn't made any budget cuts following this year's WrestleMania, but it appears the company is slowly releasing some of their developmental talent with Zeda being announced as the most recent departure.

In case you didn't know...

Zeda was signed by WWE back in January 2017 along with Ruby Riott, Kimber Lee and Andrea, before appeared as part of the Mae Young Classic in the summer of last year, where she was eliminated in the first round by current NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Out of the four women who were signed to WWE at the beginning of last year, Ruby Riott is the only woman who is still employed by the company.

As well as being a talented wrestler, Zeda is also an undefeated MMA fighter and someone who was seen to have had a lot of potential in WWE given her background in physical sports.

The heart of the matter

Squared Circle Sirens reported earlier today that Zeda, real name Julia Ho had been released from her developmental contract. Ho has also made a number of NXT appearances with her debut coming back in May 2017 when she took part in the battle royal to crown a new number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

Julia commented on her release on Twitter with the comment "I'll Be Back."

What's next?

The above comment proves that despite her release, Zeda will continue to wrestle and could be seen on the circuit again in the near future.

Did Zeda's release come as a shock? Share your opinion in the comments section below!

