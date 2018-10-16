WWE News: WWE releases official statement on Superstars not wanting to go to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel continues to be a controversial topic

What's the story?

WWE's big Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia has been the hot news item for the WWE over the last week, and it continues to be a big story. We reported on Friday that several Superstars were unhappy with the situation, and other sites released similar reports later that day and over the weekend. Now, WWE has released a statement addressing the concerns of its wrestlers.

In case you didn't know...

Saudi Arabia is at the center of a worldwide political storm after it appears they ordered the interrogation and assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist. This has resulted in huge pressure being put on WWE to pull out of the country.

WWE held an initial meeting at 2:30pm on Friday last week and discussed their plan moving forward. We further reported that WWE were 75% likely to cancel Crown Jewel as advertised and had backup plans in place. However, they were looking for a way to minimize the complications and financial loss of breaching their contract with Saudi Arabia.

The Heart of the Matter

WWE responded to an inquiry from the New York Post concerning multiple reports of employees within the company being very unhappy at having to travel to Saudi Arabia in the current political climate.

“As always, we maintain an open line of communication with our performers, as we continue to monitor the situation.”

We do not know who specifically is said to be unhappy in the WWE locker room, or in what way they've voiced their concerns, or indeed if they have voiced their concerns to the higher-ups within the company.

What's next?

As of now, the event is going ahead as planned with WWE continuing qualifiers for the World Cup on Raw, and doing the same on SmackDown Live's 1,000th episode.

Do you think WWE is doing the right thing? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!