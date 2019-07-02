WWE News: WWE issues statement on Braun Strowman's condition and it doesn't sound good

The Monster Among Men!

WWE has finally issued a statement on Twitter regarding the medical statuses of Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. The Monster Among Men has suffered a potentially separated pelvis while Lashley has been released from immediate care.

BREAKING NEWS FROM DALLAS, TX: @BraunStrowman has reportedly been admitted to a local medical facility with a possible separated pelvis. @fightbobby has reportedly been released from immediate care. #Raw pic.twitter.com/8cQSugfqyb — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019

This week's episode of Raw marked the beginning of the Paul Heyman Era. The advocate of Brock Lesnar assumed his new role as the Executive Director of WWE's red brand and the show began with the Falls Count Anywhere match between Strowman and Lashley.

Considering the stipulation of the match, it was only natural that the action spilt to the outside in a chaotic fashion. Lashley was getting the better of the brawls until Strowman took things up a notch by sending All Mighty crashing into the LED screens. There were explosions as WWE officials and medics frantically rushed to check on the Superstars.

Both Strowman and Lashley were stretchered off backstage before being transported to a medical facility for further assessment.

As of this writing, Strowman has been admitted a facility with an injury that is suspected to be a separated pelvis. The exact details regarding Lashley's condition are scarce but it seems he is doing better as he is out of the facility.

In the aftermath of the volatile match, WretsleVotes reported that the reason why WWE went ahead with the explosive finish was that the company is working on a new set and this could have been done to speed up the debut.

Well, WWE was / is in the process of having a new stage designed and built. I wonder if this speeds up its debut. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 2, 2019

It had been reported earlier that Strowman was working through an injury and this angle may have been done to write him off TV in order to give him the time to recuperate. The Wrestling Observer reported that he could be dealing with a knee or leg injury.

We may be though as the former Strongman could very well return to TV next week itself to continue the momentum that the segment has generated. We fully expect him to sell the pelvic injury going forward.

