WWE News: WWE releases unseen footage of The Shield's last ever appearance

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.10K   //    18 Mar 2019, 01:56 IST

The Shield shared one final embrace in the squared circle
The Shield shared one final embrace in the squared circle

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose's decision threw many a spanner in the works of WWE, but one positive that came from both Ambrose's departure and Roman Reigns' timely return was that the WWE Universe was treated to one final Shield reunion.

WWE today released some never-before-seen footage of their final appearance, and it'll definitely tug on some heartstrings!

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, just after the Royal Rumble, it was revealed that Dean Ambrose had opted not to renew his WWE contract - thus exiting the company soon after WrestleMania. WWE opted to be transparent about the situation and even used it on television - most recently having The Shield reunite one final time at Fastlane to take on Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre in the main event.

The Shield, of course, stood tall one last time before saying a brief farewell the following night on RAW.

The heart of the matter

As we all know by now, WWE catches EVERYTHING on camera, and of course with the monumental importance of Fastlane's main event - The Shield bowing out of WWE - the camera operators backstage were on hand to make sure they caught every heartbreaking moment for the WWE Universe to witness.

Well, that footage has finally been released to the world - and the whole day of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose right up until they walk through that curtain to make their last stand as a unit in WWE.

The clip features some incredible interviews and shows us their final embrace, as you can see below.

What's next?

Well, who knows? Is this the last we've seen of The Shield as a unit - or will Dean Ambrose make a dramatic U-turn and stay in WWE? Only time will tell.

Are you happy with how The Shield bowed out of WWE? Let us know in the comments.



