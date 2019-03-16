WWE News: WWE releases video from New Day's visit to India

The New Day met Shilpa Shetty at a shoot

What's the story?

Amidst tensions brewing around Kofi's involvement in the main event of WrestleMania, The New Day recently went on a tour to India. This hasn't been the first time the cheerful trio has visited the nation.

As reported by WWE on their Youtube channel, the trio received a warm welcome on their return to the country. The harbingers of positivity didn't forget to share a bunch of pancakes with the locals.

In case you didn't know...

The New Day has been one of the most well-known WWE ambassadors in recent memory. Their colorful attire and fun-filled antics are always a hit with WWE fans all around the world.

The unexpected rise of Kofi Kingston has led to fans clamoring for Kofi to get a title shot at the show of shows. Although the storyline treatment of Kofi Kingston is far from positive, the trio didn't let it ruin their trip to India and made the most of the journey.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods were greeted by Saree-clad Indian women, following which they proceeded to play Cricket with the locals. Watching three of their favorite WWE Superstars play the game they so dearly love, left the locals with wide smiles on their faces.

The New Day also met Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty at a TV show shoot. With the trio meeting a bunch of Bollywood personalities every time they visit India, the possibility of a future Bollywood flick featuring The New Day shouldn't be discounted.

The highlight of the visit was, of course, The New Day spreading the power of positivity by handing out pancakes to the hordes of cheering fans.

What's next?

With the kind of reaction New Day gets every time they visit India, this visit definitely doesn't seem to be their last one. Additionally, after this positivity-packed visit, the support for Kofi on the road to WrestleMania is bound to shoot for the sky, especially among the Indian fans.

