WWE, recently deemed an essential business on April 9th

An anonymous alleged employee of WWE told the Florida Orange County Board of Commissions that the company was forcing him to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The employee, under the alias of "John," submitted a public statement to the Board of Commissions during their Tuesday meeting.

"John" requested that the government shut down the tapings for failing to follow social distancing guidelines and said he felt he would be fired if he addressed his concerns to officials in the company.

At Tuesday's Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting, a #WWE employee named "John" submitted public comment they're being "forced to work" TV tapings despite stay at home orders. Says he's unable to speak out and feels he will be fired if he approaches his higher-ups. pic.twitter.com/UJTvX1RGc7 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 21, 2020

PWInsider received a statement from WWE addressing the allegations from "John" which stated the following:

"These accusations aren’t true. Employees know they can confidentially go to Human Resources, not the public. Notwithstanding the appropriate protocol, no one would be fired if they were uncomfortable with their surroundings. We’ve made accommodations for individuals upon request.

WWE has been listed as an essential business

WWE was initially listed as a non-essential business but was added to the list of essential businesses by the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Thursday, April 9.

As of this writing, WWE has only had one confirmed case of COVID-19 from an on-screen talent that is not a member of the roster of professional wrestlers. Per Pro Wrestling Sheet, the individual immediately went into quarantine and was eventually cleared of the virus.