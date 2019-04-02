WWE News: WWE Responds to John Oliver

Vince McMahon is not a happy camper

What's the story?

WWE has responded to John Oliver who dedicated a segment of his on HBO's Last Week Tonight criticizing the WWE on a variety of issues.

Sufficient to say, WWE was not too pleased with the criticism.

In case you didn't know...

John Oliver has a weekly comedy show called Last Week Tonight where he picks a different topic each week to criticize in a humorous fashion. John Oliver has gone after celebrities, government officials, U.S. foreign policy, government programs, multi-national corporations etc. as part of multiple 'SmackDowns.'

It seems that with WrestleMania 35 around the corner, it seems fitting that WWE was the target of his hilarious but analytical observations.

In the program, John Oliver spoke on WWE's drawing power as a global entertainment brand. Though more critically, he spoke on the WWE's various wrestlers who have died over the years, their lack or no health insurance or their status as a contract worker.

He provides quotes from various former WWE superstars like Bret Hart, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Jesse Ventura and even the infamous podcast starring CM Punk. CM Punk recently won a lawsuit against WWE doctor Chris Amaan who Punk alleged misdiagnosed during his time in WWE.

During the criticism, John Oliver consistently played clips of Vince McMahon at the receiving end of beatings from WWE Wrestlers to great comedic effect.

The Heart of the matter

As stated by Fox News, WWE has responded via their representative. They go on to say,

John Oliver is clearly a clever and humorous entertainer, however the subject matter covered in his WWE segment is no laughing matter. Prior to airing, WWE responded to his producers refuting every point in his one-sided presentation. John Oliver simply ignored the facts.

The health and wellness of our performers is the single most important aspect of our business, and we have a comprehensive, longstanding Talent Wellness program.We invite John Oliver to attend WrestleMania this Sunday to learn more about our company

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is scheduled to be held at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on April 07, 2019.

